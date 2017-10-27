Did Prince Predict His Own Death?

The world was shocked when Prince died last year, but the legend’s sister says she knew his time was coming.

In a new interview on the UK’s Lorraine, Tyka Nelson said, again, that Prince predicted his own death more than three years prior to overdosing on prescription opioids.

“I was at McDonald’s and I got a phone call from an unknown number,” she recalled. “He said, ‘Is this Tyka? It’s Prince here’, and I said, ‘After all this time I know your voice, I know who you are.’”

“We were just walking and talking and he said, ‘I think I’ve done everything I’ve come to do.’” Nelson remembers. “That was him telling me it was time.”

At that point, she started planning his funeral, PEOPLE reports. Nelson explains, “I thought, ‘I’m going to buy earrings for his funeral, I’m buying a necklace for his funeral and I’m planning this, I’m telling all my relatives Prince is passing.’ So it took an actual three years from the time I got the call at McDonald’s…when I got the call that he had passed, I knew immediately what they meant because I was just kind of waiting for that day.”

