Kardashians Sign $150 Million Extension With E!

The Kardashian clan just stepped their game up to ensure they’ll be on your TV screen through at least 2019. Their new extension deal with E! is reportedly worth $150 million dollars.
The Blast reports that this is now the biggest reality TV deal in history. Their 2015 deal only brought in a measly $100 million, so this is a major upgrade.
With all the pregnancy rumors involving multiple members of the family, they should definitely have $150 million worth of content.
Let’s hear it one time for mama Kris and two times for Ray J.
