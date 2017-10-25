Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kardashians Sign $150 Million Extension With E!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 15 hours ago
1.23K reads
Leave a comment

The Kardashian clan just stepped their game up to ensure they’ll be on your TV screen through at least 2019. Their new extension deal with E! is reportedly worth $150 million dollars.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Blast reports that this is now the biggest reality TV deal in history. Their 2015 deal only brought in a measly $100 million, so this is a major upgrade.

E! 2012 Upfront

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/E / Getty

With all the pregnancy rumors involving multiple members of the family, they should definitely have $150 million worth of content.

Let’s hear it one time for mama Kris and two times for Ray J.



Kanye West

Best Twitter Reactions To Kim Kardashian Slamming Taylor Swift

9 photos Launch gallery

Best Twitter Reactions To Kim Kardashian Slamming Taylor Swift

Continue reading Best Twitter Reactions To Kim Kardashian Slamming Taylor Swift

Best Twitter Reactions To Kim Kardashian Slamming Taylor Swift

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show