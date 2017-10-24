Black Tony
Black Tony Tells Rickey Smiley That He Won’t Read His Book [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

When Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley, Rickey asked him if he got his book, “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life.” Black Tony flat out told him that wasn’t happening, because he doesn’t read! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Rickey Smiley Promotes His Book 'Stand By Your Truth'

Rickey Smiley With Pastor E. Dewey Smith At The House Of Hope In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley With Pastor E. Dewey Smith At The House Of Hope In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley With Pastor E. Dewey Smith At The House Of Hope In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

