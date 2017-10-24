Black Tony Tells Rickey Smiley That He Won’t Read His Book [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley, Rickey asked him if he got his book, “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life.” Black Tony flat out told him that wasn’t happening, because he doesn’t read! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Says Crackheads Helped Him Steal Vending Machines From The Morgue [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Got Detained After Carrying Too Much Cash At The Airport [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Can’t Come To Work Because “The Hurricane Came Back” [EXCLUSIVE]