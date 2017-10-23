Myeshia Johnson Breaks Silence On Trump Condolence Call, Trump Doubles Down On Lie [VIDEO]

President Donald Trump continued Monday to push a fabricated version of his condolence phone call with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, one of four soldiers killed in an Oct. 4 ambush by Islamic militants in Niger.
Trump, responding this time to the fallen soldier’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, tweeted that his comments to her were “very respectful,” adding that he remembered the soldier’s name during the phone call. In previous tweets he denied telling Myeshia Johnson that her husband “knew what he signed up for,” in joining the Army.
Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and Myeshia Johnson’s aunt heard the president’s insensitive remarks and spoke out—which drew attacks from Trump.
Myeshia Johnson broke her silence on Monday, confirming Trump’s heartless condolence phone call, The Washington Post reports.
She said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that Wilson’s version of the conversation was “100 percent correct.”
After her condolence call with Trump, she felt “very upset and hurt; it made me cry even worse,” she said on the morning program.
Myeshia Johnson, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, spoke about the conversation two days after her husband’s emotional funeral. The president, according to The Post, was golfing on that day. He failed to even send a tweet to express condolences in this high-profile case.
The Post said Myeshia Johnson raised question about whether her husband’s body was in the casket.
“Why couldn’t I see my husband? Every time I asked to see my husband, they wouldn’t let me,” she said on the morning program. “They won’t show me a finger, a hand. I know my husband’s body from head to toe. They won’t show me anything.”
SOURCE: Washington Post, Good Morning America
