Headkrack Signs Deal With Empire!

Headkrack, resident MC and expert hip-hop consultant to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” has been in the lab creating his solo album for what seems like forever. Between the lyrical gems of his Flow & Gos, and the heat from his group, the Bodega Brovas, we know that Headkrack has a lot to offer us.
Well, finally, a record label had the sense to sign the man! Headkrack signed a deal with Empire Distribution, so it looks like that highly anticipated album full of Headkrack’s solo work is finally on its way. Congratulations, Headkrack!
UPDATE: Looks like the album is coming real soon! He revealed to Joseline Hernandez that the album has a release date- just in time for the Holidays. Check out the exclusive video below to hear for yourself!
Listen to Headkrack LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
Our Favorite Hip-Hop Dude: Headkrack! [PHOTOS]
1. Headkrack
2. Headkrack
3. Headkrack
4. Headkrack
5. Headkrack
6. Headkrack & Juelz Santana
7. Headkrack
8. Jidenna And The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
9. Amina Buddafly On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
10. Blue Kimble On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
11. Headkrack
12. Jordan Peele And The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13. Jordan Peele & Headkrack on Facebook Live
14. Headkrack & Fat Joe After A Compelling Interview
15. Headkrack Hosts AUC Step Show For Ice Cube's Takeover For The Movie 'Fist Fight'
16. Ice Cube Stops By The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
17. Headkrack & Ice Cube
18.
19. Keyshia Cole On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
20. Keyshia Cole On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
21. Headkrack Trolling Social Media For More Hip Hop News
22. Keyshia Cole On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
23. Headkrack & Tyrese
24. Headkrack & Tyrese
25. From The TV Show Star 'Tyrese'
26. Headkrack & Aldis Hodge
27. From The Show Marriage Bootcamp Pre Madonna & Buck
28. From The TV Series Underground Aldis Hodge
29. Headkrack & Ceaser of VH1's Black Ink Crew
30. Headkrack, Gary & Ceaser of VH1's Black Ink Crew
31. Migos On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
32. Headkrack Is Trying Out Some New Lenses
33. Reebok Classic Hosts Exclusive Celebrity Gifting Lounge
34. Headkrack At Nick Grant 'Return Of Cool' Album Release Party
35. Headkrack At Nick Grant 'Return Of Cool' Album Release Party
36. Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia [Headkrack]
37. Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia [Headkrack]
38. Headkrack & Lil Yachty
39. Dr. Ian Smith
40. Author Of The Book Don't Be A Wife
41. [L to R] Rickey Smiley, Maria More, Headkrack
42. Headkrack Gary With Da Tea, Bill Bellamy & Shamer Moore
43. Headkrack & ODB's Son
44. 14793279253254
45. Gears Of War 4 Release
46. Gears Of War 4 Release
47. Gears Of War 4 Release
48. Gears Of War 4 Release
49. Headkrack & Chance The Rapper After A Great Interview
50. Testing Out The New Gears Of War 4
51. Headkrack & Chance The Rapper
52. Thanks For The New Console Prince Arrington
53. Here's a oldie but goodie...... hit it! Peace to @therulernyc for being one of the best to ever do it.
54. Such a dope day yesterday hanging in Naptown with my @hot963 crew! Also got to check out @princeofzamunda01 on the 1's & 2's as he rocked Big Daddy Kanes set. And to top it all off.... I got to see @chubblive rock a football stadium! I'm a student of this game just as much as I'm a participant. 🤓
55. Headkrack & Tory Lanez
56. Headkrack & Big Baby DRAM
57. Headkrack & Big Baby DRAM
58. #CrewGoals. Shout out to @officialbellbivdevoe (@mrrickybell , @617mikebiv , @rondevoe) . Anyone who knows me knows I can sing (badly) any New Edition song like I wrote it. I'm so happy for these guys for them to still be in the game kicking ass. #NowYouKnow
59. Headkrack
60. Headkrack
61. Heaadkrack & DC Young Fly
62. Headkrack & DJ Montay
63. Headkrack & Big Boi of Outkast
64. Headkrack Gary & Tika Sumpter
65. Headkrack Rocks The Purp
66. Headkrack Freestyling In Cali
67. Headkrack Interviews Nelly On The Red Carpet At The 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards
68. Headkrack Talks To French Montana On The Red Carpet At The 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards
