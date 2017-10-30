Headkrack Signs Deal With Empire!

Headkrack, resident MC and expert hip-hop consultant to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” has been in the lab creating his solo album for what seems like forever. Between the lyrical gems of his Flow & Gos, and the heat from his group, the Bodega Brovas, we know that Headkrack has a lot to offer us.

Well, finally, a record label had the sense to sign the man! Headkrack signed a deal with Empire Distribution, so it looks like that highly anticipated album full of Headkrack’s solo work is finally on its way. Congratulations, Headkrack!

UPDATE: Looks like the album is coming real soon! He revealed to Joseline Hernandez that the album has a release date- just in time for the Holidays. Check out the exclusive video below to hear for yourself!

Listen to Headkrack LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

