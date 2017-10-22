Why Did Keyshia Ka’oir Leave Her Sister Out Of Her Wedding Day?

Your browser does not support iframes.

Yesterday, Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane were the talk of the town, as their lavish, diamond-covered wedding aired on BET. A woman who says she is Keyshia’s sister, however, took to Instagram to share her joy at seeing Keyshia get the wedding of her dreams, as well as her sadness to see it happen without her in attendance.

Something crazy must have gone down for her to leave her sister out of her wedding day- so what’s the deal here? Click on the audio player to hear more from Hip-Hop Obama in this exclusive clip from Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

