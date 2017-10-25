LeBron James Wears “Equality” Sneakers For NBA Opener

They say actions speak louder than words and LeBron James did that last night during the Cavaliers game for the NBA season opener. James was seen on the court with black sneakers with gold lettering in the back that read, “Equality.” The Nike Kicks were talked about over social media as he went against the Boston Celtics.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to HuffPost, James wore the sneakers to show solidarity with the constant NFL protest of the national anthem going on. Both the Celtic’s and Cavaliers stood during the anthem. The Cavaliers locked arms while the Celtics decided to bow their heads.

James and the Cavaliers won 102-99. There is no word on if he will continue to wear these sneakers for the rest of the NBA season. We wonder how many other players will buy the sneakers and wear them in support.

RELATED: LeBron James When KUWTK Crew Crashed Practice: “The S*** Show Is Here”

RELATED: LeBron’s Trump Tweet Prompts “Vile, Disgusting, Racist” Backlash

RELATED: LeBron James Responds To Donald Trump Uninviting Stephen Curry To White House