Sports
Home > Sports

LeBron James Wears “Equality” Sneakers For NBA Opener

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 16 hours ago
58 reads
Leave a comment
Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

They say actions speak louder than words and LeBron James did that last night during the Cavaliers game for the NBA season opener. James was seen on the court with black sneakers with gold lettering in the back that read, “Equality.” The Nike Kicks were talked about over social media as he went against the Boston Celtics.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to HuffPost, James wore the sneakers to show solidarity with the constant NFL protest of the national anthem going on. Both the Celtic’s and Cavaliers stood during the anthem. The Cavaliers locked arms while the Celtics decided to bow their heads.

James and the Cavaliers won 102-99. There is no word on if he will continue to wear these sneakers for the rest of the NBA season. We wonder how many other players will buy the sneakers and wear them in support.

RELATED: LeBron James When KUWTK Crew Crashed Practice: “The S*** Show Is Here”

RELATED: LeBron’s Trump Tweet Prompts “Vile, Disgusting, Racist” Backlash

RELATED: LeBron James Responds To Donald Trump Uninviting Stephen Curry To White House

13 Pics Of LeBron James & Wife Savannah Being Crazy In Love (PHOTOS)

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Pics Of LeBron James & Wife Savannah Being Crazy In Love (PHOTOS)

Continue reading LeBron James Wears “Equality” Sneakers For NBA Opener

13 Pics Of LeBron James & Wife Savannah Being Crazy In Love (PHOTOS)

Lebron

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show