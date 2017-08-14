Who Is Really Ripping Off Kodak Black? [EXCLUSIVE]

Kodak Black took to social media to claim that Master P was trying to rip him off by charging him for mentorship. But Master P. responded by publicly airing all of the details of their exchange, and it looks Master P is the last guy involved trying to steal money from Kodak. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

