Tamar Braxton Releases Song Inspired By Her Father’s Affair [NEW MUSIC]

Tamar Braxton tapped into her own family issues for her new single “My Man.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

If you saw Lifetime’s Toni Braxton biopic, Unbreak My Heart, you will remember the scene were Evelyn Braxton found out her husband was cheating. We all saw Evelyn‘s rage about the affair, but Tamar has put her thoughts and emotions to music with “My Man” from her upcoming album.

The track reflects on a woman’s reflection about unwittingly opening her marriage up to infidelity after keeping one treacherous, traitorous friend a little too close. Tamar debuted it for her mom and her sisters during the latest episode of Braxton Family Values, concerned about the impact it might have on Evelyn.

“I know it’s gonna hit her in the core because it’s really about her and my dad,” Tamar explained before playing the song for them. “I wrote it about mom and her experience with daddy and how I felt that she felt.”

On the song, Tamar sings, “Never trust a girl with the one you love, she eat dinner at my table, even watched my kids—and she took my man.”

Listen to rest of “My Man” below.

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Tamar Braxton, Heidi Klum, Robin Thicke, & More 28 photos Launch gallery PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Tamar Braxton, Heidi Klum, Robin Thicke, & More 1. Karrueche Tran shows off her cakes at MAXIM magazine's official Halloween party. Source:Splash News 1 of 28 2. Geeked at Lunch. Source:Splash News 2 of 28 3. Oh Happy 'Ye. Source:Splash News 3 of 28 4. Smile through all the bull ish. Source:Splash News 4 of 28 5. Traded in her orange for blue. Source:Splash News 5 of 28 6. That's going in your selfie folder. Source:Splash News 6 of 28 7. Whoot, there it is. Source:Splash News 7 of 28 8. On your mark, get set, go. Source:Splash News 8 of 28 9. One of Russell's nieces. Source:Terri Tanisha 9 of 28 10. For a good cause. Source:Precious Dreams 10 of 28 11. Tat, Tatt, Tatted up. Source:Splash News 11 of 28 12. Boys are coming to the yard. Source:Splash News 12 of 28 13. Chic vs. Fleek. Source:Splash News 13 of 28 14. Grab a boobie. Source:Splash News 14 of 28 15. New parents' night on the town. Source:Splash News 15 of 28 16. Glasses are nice. Source:Splash News 16 of 28 17. What are Thooossseeee? Source:Splash News 17 of 28 18. Toast to this. Source:Hennessy 18 of 28 19. Hey, pumpkin head. Source:Splash News 19 of 28 20. Step-Mommy Is A Hottie. Source:Splash News 20 of 28 21. Hockey games have never been prettier. Source:Splash News 21 of 28 22. Ruff, Ruff, Hut. Source:Splash News 22 of 28 23. Gaga is numb. Source:Splash News 23 of 28 24. Tropical Hottie. Source:Splash News 24 of 28 25. Gwen At LAX. Source:Splash News 25 of 28 26. Family Ties. Source:Splash News 26 of 28 27. Wale got the gas face. Source:Splash News 27 of 28 28. True love on Saturday night. Source:Splash News 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Tamar Braxton, Heidi Klum, Robin Thicke, & More PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Tamar Braxton, Heidi Klum, Robin Thicke, & More

RELATED STORIES:

So Sad: Tamar Braxton Suffers Miscarriage

Tamar Braxton Opens Up About IVF, Her Miscarriage And Fertility Struggles

Tamar Braxton To T.D. Jakes: ‘God Removed Me From ‘The Real’ To Protect Me’

Tamar Braxton Releases Song Inspired By Her Father’s Affair [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Related