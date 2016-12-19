Papoose Sends Sweet Anniversary Message To Remy Ma

Remy Ma and Papoose have made it through some of the toughest tests of a relationship and are more in love than ever before.

This weekend marked the couple’s one year anniversary. Papoose, who remained loyal while Remy served 6 years in prison, sent a special anniversary message to his wife while schooling men on the importance of valuing their women.

“I wanna be the 1st person to let all men know- WE WERE TAUGHT WRONG !,” he writes in the caption. “That negative way of thinking was implanted in our minds to prevent our families from growing together, to prevent us from being productive in society and to keep us at odds with our amazing Queens.”

He then discusses names like b*tches and h**es, words men often use to degrade women. “As you mature in life, that train of thought will block your blessings and blind you from finding your soulmate. As you can see, this was 1 of the happiest days of our lives; you can not fake this type of happiness.”

Papoose also talks about how being separated from his wife while she was incarcerated helped the two of them find their strength and unity within each other.

“I can not claim it was easy,” he continues. “At times it became extremely hard, but we stuck together and it was that unity that got us through it. At times we needed help and had no one to turn to, which might have been a blessing in disguise because we discovered all we got is us.”

Remy had a heartfelt message of her own to share, reflecting on the year since their extravagant televised wedding one year ago. “Time really does fly when you’re having fun”, she writes in the caption. “A year ago today I had the most beautiful day imaginable. I got to re-marry my best friend, my lover & protector.”

