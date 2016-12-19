Papoose Sends Sweet Anniversary Message To Remy Ma

Remy Ma and Papoose have made it through some of the toughest tests of a relationship and are more in love than ever before.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
This weekend marked the couple’s one year anniversary. Papoose, who remained loyal while Remy served 6 years in prison, sent a special anniversary message to his wife while schooling men on the importance of valuing their women.
“I wanna be the 1st person to let all men know- WE WERE TAUGHT WRONG !,” he writes in the caption. “That negative way of thinking was implanted in our minds to prevent our families from growing together, to prevent us from being productive in society and to keep us at odds with our amazing Queens.”
He then discusses names like b*tches and h**es, words men often use to degrade women. “As you mature in life, that train of thought will block your blessings and blind you from finding your soulmate. As you can see, this was 1 of the happiest days of our lives; you can not fake this type of happiness.”
Papoose also talks about how being separated from his wife while she was incarcerated helped the two of them find their strength and unity within each other.
“I can not claim it was easy,” he continues. “At times it became extremely hard, but we stuck together and it was that unity that got us through it. At times we needed help and had no one to turn to, which might have been a blessing in disguise because we discovered all we got is us.”
View this post on Instagram
"Bitches ain't shit", "money over hoes", "we don't love them hoes", "these hoes ain't loyal"… I wanna be the 1st person to let all men know- WE WERE TAUGHT WRONG ! That negative way of thinking was implanted in our minds to prevent our families from growing together, to prevent us from being productive in society and to keep us at odds with our amazing Queens. As you mature in life, that train of thought will block your blessings and blind you from finding your soulmate. As you can see, this was 1 of the happiest days of our lives; you can not fake this type of happiness. Truth be told my wife and I were inseparable from the first day we met. If we weren't physically together, we were on the phone. Our time apart was spent wishing, waiting, and praying to see each other again. So by the time the legal problems came, the love was already rock solid and we knew that we weren't gonna let no prison wall come between us. I can not claim it was easy. At times it became extremely hard, but we stuck together and it was that unity that got us through it. At times we needed help and had no one to turn to, which might have been a blessing in disguise because we discovered all we got is us. It was that communication with a brilliant partner, that love from a caring concerned partner, that loyalty from a Queen that inspired me to continue and simply take it 1 day at a time. My wife came home and did everything she told me she was gonna do; this shit is so INCREDIBLE! I have never seen a person who's actions spoke more louder than they words, you deserve it all baby girl. Happy #anniversary #blacklove is for EVERYBODY black out all negativity stay positive stay successful stay united stay loyal keep winning
Remy had a heartfelt message of her own to share, reflecting on the year since their extravagant televised wedding one year ago. “Time really does fly when you’re having fun”, she writes in the caption. “A year ago today I had the most beautiful day imaginable. I got to re-marry my best friend, my lover & protector.”
View this post on Instagram
Time really does fly when you're having fun; a year ago today I had the most beautiful day imaginable. I got to re-marry my best friend, my lover & protector. My everything, @papoosepapoose I wish there was a way for you to truly see my heart & no the exact depths of my love for you because words can't explain. I wish I could go back to this day & stare out that window a little longer, just us two, before everyone came in, & just love you & be in love with you. All of me belongs to you & you only. I'll forever be by your side, always have your back, & stand on the frontline with you-no matter what! I love you Mr. Mackie & I want everyone to know it😍Happy Anniversary #24 #ElephantJuice #Blacklove P.S. I'm wearing my wedding dress ALL DAY, I don't care😊👰🏽#remyma #remymafia
IMAGE CREDIT: Instagram/Getty
Papoose Sends Sweet Anniversary Message To Remy Ma was originally published on globalgrind.com