Boko Haram Releases New Video With Kidnapped Nigerian Girls

Terrorist group Boko Haram just released a new video of the 50 school girls they abducted in Chibok, Nigeria, back in 2014, BBC reports.

The propaganda video shows an unidentified man posing questions to one of the girls, interview style. The militant asks the captive to describe the harrowing conditions. She then explains some of the girls are badly wounded and 40 have been “married.” The tape also spins a narrative that the government is injuring abductees as they carry out air strikes against the militants.

The group, who pledge allegiance to the Islamic State, are demanding the release of their Boko Haram fighters in exchange for the 219 girls they are holding captive. The rest of the original kidnapped group have either escaped or been rescued.

The Nigerian government is in touch with the militants who are responsible for the video. Sources say the video’s release is intended to put pressure on the government to meet their demands.

Parents of the girls expressed their pain at watching the video.

“The fact is we are overwhelmed with a feeling of depression. It’s like being beaten and being stopped from crying. You helplessly watch your daughter but there is nothing you can do. It’s a real heartache,” Samuel Yaga, father of abducted student Serah Samuel, told BBC.

We are hoping the video will give authorities more clues to help them find the girls and bring them home safely.

Keyaira Kelly Posted August 16, 2016

