Taraji P. Henson Schools Instagram Troll On The Importance Of Celebrating Black Beauty

This is what happened when one of Taraji's Instagram followers tried to come for her.

5th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Taraji P. Henson doesn’t only play no-nonsense character Cookie on Empire, she embodies it on a daily basis.

Taraji posted an Instagram meme of a Black woman gazing out into the distance with the words, “Her hair defies gravity, her skin absorbs sunlight” across it. While most of us smiled at the nod to Black women’s beauty, one of her followers was offended and suggested Taraji make a post that empowers “all women.”

Hmm. Sounds like the Black Lives Matter vs All Lives Matter debate. Dear White people, just because we say Black Lives Matter doesn’t mean other lives don’t matter. In true Taraji fashion, she held no punches when she clapped back.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

