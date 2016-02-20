This “Golden Girls” Gospel Remix Will Cause A Praise Break [VIDEO]

Won’t He do it?! Will He won’t?! When Finally Aaron blessed us last year with a snippet of him singing the famed Golden Girls theme song like it was First Sunday at West Angeles COGIC, we collectively lost our minds.
Nothing says get-yo-life like Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia’s ’80s anthem, but add a little Black magic to it? Honey, listen. After the streets (and the pews) let Aaron know in no uncertain terms that we were not here for his bald-headed, 15-second snippet games, he finally decided to bless the congregation with the full deal.
“I’ve warned many people that this would be UNDERWHELMING..buuut Its the full song..its finished,” Aaron wrote on YouTube. “LIKE IT OR NOT ..im just glad I kept my word lol!”
Underwhelmed? Turn to your neighbor and say, “The Devil is a lie!”
Watch the entire video above. And check out some reactions below:
I can’t stop watching the Golden Girls Gospel Remix https://t.co/P9coPXcPlP 😭😭
— Johnetta Elzie (@Nettaaaaaaaa) February 13, 2016
Guys @FinallyAaron finally came through with the full version of his Golden Girls gospel remix. Ain’t God good 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 12, 2016
I’m crying real tears of joy at this. Dude went and made a full gospel remix of the Golden Girls theme song https://t.co/33zt4p4JH7
— Chris DiNardo (@chrisdinardo1) February 12, 2016
This bout to be an MP3 and my alarm RT @TylerIAm: Golden Girls Gospel Remix (Full Song) https://t.co/aBaKaRfxWa via @YouTube
— Qwantin Tarentino (@YoungQwan) February 12, 2016
i just watched this seven times. might watch it six more https://t.co/Lfnbb30kvz
— Myles Brown (@mdotbrown) February 12, 2016
Oh. Thank. You. GOD. Golden Girls Gospel Remix. (h/t @addyeB)https://t.co/aTzPxaNlyQ
— Preston Yancey (@prestonyancey) February 12, 2016
In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth ✊🏽☺️😂
Golden Girls Gospel Remix (Full Song) https://t.co/egZXftpGix
— Pretty Jung Thang (@Suthrn_BELLE) February 12, 2016
