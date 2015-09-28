George Zimmerman Retweets Image Of Slain Trayvon Martin

A Twitter account that allegedly belongs to child killer George Zimmerman retweeted an image of Trayvon Martin’s body laying on the wet grass on the night Zimmerman shot him to death, Raw Story reports.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Zimmerman, who has been hiding his violence and racism a lot less lately, retweeted a follower who called him a “one-man army,” with an image of the slain teen.

Read more from Raw Story:

Last month, the acquitted killer of Trayvon Martin got into a Twitter fight with someone who threatened to slap him by referencing the death of Martin and writing: “We all know how it ended for the last moron that hit me. Give it a whirl cupcake.” Since being acquitted by a jury in the slaying of Martin in 2012, Zimmerman’s life has been a series of run-ins with the police and altercations with his ex-wife and girlfriends who have accused him of assaulting them.

When the account first appeared on Twitter, a user claiming to be Zimmerman confirmed the authenticity of the account. Since that time, however, the freedom in which he uses racial slurs has some people questioning if it really is him.

From calling Black people “apes” and “slime,” to saying that he hasn’t been assassinated because Black people are nothing but “cowards,” Zimmerman has spent the majority of his time trolling Trayvon Martin supporters with increasingly inflammatory tweets and selling racist artwork, including renderings of the Confederate flag.

Trayvon Martin Peace Walk (PHOTOS) 5 photos Launch gallery Trayvon Martin Peace Walk (PHOTOS) 1. 1. People gather to do a walk for peace for Trayvon Martin in Miami || Photo credit: Getty 1 of 5 2. 2. Jamie Fox attends the walk for peace for Trayvon Martin in Miami || Photo credit: Getty 2 of 5 3. 3. People gather to do a walk for peace for Trayvon Martin in Miami || Photo credit: Getty 3 of 5 4. 4. People gather to do a walk for peace for Trayvon Martin in Miami || Photo credit: Getty 4 of 5 5. 5. People gather to do a walk for peace for Trayvon Martin in Miami || Photo credit: Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading Trayvon Martin Peace Walk (PHOTOS) Trayvon Martin Peace Walk (PHOTOS)

George Zimmerman Retweets Image Of Slain Trayvon Martin was originally published on newsone.com