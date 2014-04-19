Idris Elba & Girlfriend Naiyana Garth Welcome Baby

Congratulations are in order for Idris Elba and his girlfriend Naiyana Garth. The happy couple welcomed their first child together yesterday, a baby boy named Winston Elba!

The actor shared the exciting news, and a picture of the infant gripping his finger, with his Twitter followers. “My Son Winston Elba was born yesterday,” the 41-year-old “Luther” star wrote. He went on to described the birth as “truly amazing.”

My Son Winston Elba was born yesterday..Truly Amazing 🙂

We were first introduced to Idris’ lady love at the Golden Globes in January, where she made her debut among the eye candy’s die-hard American fans. She graced the red carpet rocking a mother-to-be glow and black gown by British maternity-wear designer Tiffany Rose. According to reports, Naiyana is British just like her boyfriend. She is described as “a London-based professional hair and make-up artist with extensive experience in Fashion, Film, special effects/prosthetics, Body Painting and Bridal.”

This is the second bundle of joy for Elba. He’s also the father to a 11-year-old daughter named Isan from his marriage to ex-wife Dormowa Sherman.

Congrats, again!

Myeisha Essex Posted April 18, 2014

