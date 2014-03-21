Kanye West Finally Got Kim Kardashian On The Cover Of Vogue (But North West Steals The Show)!

No, that’s not a Photoshopped meme you’re looking at. After months of speculation it’s true: Kim Kardashian finally made her way to the cover of Vogue with her husband-to-be Kanye West.

The fashion Bible dubbed the duo “The #WorldsMostTalkedAboutCouple” on their April 2014 cover, which means Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour must’ve finally heard her friend Kanye’s pleas to just let Kim have it already. Kanye has reportedly been campaigning for a cover for Kim, for years. During an interview with Ryan Seacrest last year, the rapper argued: “There is no way Kim Kardashian shouldn’t be on the cover of Vogue. She’s like the most intriguing woman right now. She’s got Barbara Walters calling her like everyday… and collectively we’re the most influential with clothing.”

The chances for Kim’s cover girl moment seemed grim, especially after Vogue editors notably burned the reality star last May by cropping her out of its “Best Dressed” gallery when she appeared with her husband in that at the Met Gala in New York, in that floral Givenchy gown. Thankfully Kim’s Vogue cover moment includes a gorgeous satin gown and fierce hair and makeup, as she evokes a bride while showing off her Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring with her husband cuddling behind her.

But even though we’ve got to admit the couple pretty much nailed this cover, the best part about their photo shoot is that it included the adorable baby North West. The nine-month-old steals the show in the adorable family portraits that photographer Annie Leibovitz shot in dreamy scenes around including the desert and a privet jet. Check out behind-the-scenes video below….that Vogue.com set to Kanye’s track “Bound 2.”

We never thought we’d see the day!

