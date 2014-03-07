Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance On “The Arsenio Hall Show” [VIDEO]

Arsenio Hall is proving why he’s a force to be reckoned with in this late-night talk show game. Yesterday, he hosted a Prince takeover with a special performance and tell-all Q&A session with the living legend himself. And tonight, he knocked it out of the park, again, with a surprise performance from Mr. Kanye West.

Yeezy took to the stage with Rick Ross and Big Sean for the first televised performance of their new single “Sanctified,” a track off Ricky Rozay’s new album Mastermind.

“It was a unique experience for everyone. It was a surprise for the audience. They were in shock”, the source told E! News. “Arsenio introduces a performance by Rick Ross. The curtains open and its Big Sean! Then he was joined by Rick and Kanye.”

“Kanye was excited to be there,” the insider added. “The song was more serious so he wasn’t all smiles. He was definitely into the performance. He had on a very, very thick gold chain, in true Kanye fashion.”

Check out the clip for yourself below and watch the crowd go wild!

Congrats on your second home run of the week, Arsenio!

