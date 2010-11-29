Tameka Foster Goes In On Kandi For Admitting To Crushing On Usher!

Tameka Foster and Kandi Burruss are fighting on Twitter.Last night, Kandi and her mom appeared on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” aftershow with host Andy Cohen. When asked about celebrity crushes, Kandi admitted that if she had to choose, she’d sleep with Usher because she heard he was good in bed. However, in reality, she said she wouldn’t go for it because they’re friends. Her response seemed to have rubbed Usher’s ex-wife Tameka the wrong way.

When a fan informed Tameka of Kandi’s response via Twitter, Tameka said:

“Girl that doesn’t surprise me, there isn’t many left in town that she hasn’t so…… Go figure…”

Kandi didn’t appreciate Tameka implying that she sleeps around, so she responded:

“You on some real bull**** i see…. wow.”

Tameka, calling Kandi’s bluff, Tweeted:

“See I like real live convos.. So anyone that wants to talk to me can DIAL or come SEE ME. I don’t play cyber games..”

We got dibs on our girl Kandi.