Middle School Shooting: Shooter Kills Staffer [VIDEO]

School Shooting In Nevada Leaves Two Dead, Two Critically Injured

We are sad to report that there has been a shooting at a Nevada middle school, and there was a casualty. The victim was reportedly a staff member of Sparks Middle School who was shielding the children from the gunfire.

The shooter was killed, and more information about this sad story can be found by visiting our sister site NewsOne.com.

Take a listen to the audio player to hear “The D.L. Hughley Show” respond to the breaking news about this tragedy.

