Mary Mary In Mourning

Via: TheLightNC.com

Erica Campbell and Tina Campbell, collectively known as Mary Mary, announced on Twitter that their father, Eddie Atkins, passed.

Our prayers are with the family of Mary Mary. Please leave your condolences for Erica and Tina in the comments section below.

Eddie Atkins , Erica Campbell , Mary Mary , Tina Campbell

