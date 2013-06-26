Mary Mary In Mourning

Via: TheLightNC.com

Erica Campbell and Tina Campbell, collectively known as Mary Mary, announced on Twitter that their father, Eddie Atkins, passed.

Click Here To Join Yolanda’s Text Club

Our prayers are with the family of Mary Mary. Please leave your condolences for Erica and Tina in the comments section below.

Our hearts are heavy but we can rejoice knowing our father knew we Loved him RIP Elder Eddie A Atkins Jr. Rest in the arms of Jesus Daddy.. — Erica & Tina (@therealmarymary) June 26, 2013

Thanks 4 all the kind words & prayers sent today. Our Dad was a great man, but he’s with Jesus now he taught us how to pray & trust God — Erica & Tina (@therealmarymary) June 26, 2013

RELATED: Should Mary Mary’s Tina Campbell Known Her Husband Teddy Would Cheat? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Mary Mary Discuss Life After The Break-Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Porsha Stewart Weighs In On Mary Mary Cheating Scandal [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Is Mary Mary Really Breaking Up? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mary Mary’s Tina Campbell Opens Up About Her Husband Cheating On Her

RELATED: Erica Campbell Of Mary Mary “A Little More Jesus” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Watch Mary Mary Perform On “The View”! [VIDEO]

RELATED: Lexi’s At It Again: Mary Mary Reality Show Parody [VIDEO]

RELATED: Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell: “It Just Takes A Health Scare & You Change!” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Top 10 Mary Mary Videos

[ione_newsletter_signup]

Get The Very Latest From Bishop Secular … LIKE Him On Facebook!