Swizz Beatz F/ Busta Rhymes – “Bad One”

Swizz Beatz links up with Busta Rhymes again for this week’s installment of Swizz’s Monster Monday free track giveaway.  Basically this is the more subdued, after party version  of “Stop The Party.” T’aint bad though.

